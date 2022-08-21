Shefali Shah Has Never Seen Female Actors Fight or Be Jealous On Sets: ‘Don’t Know Where This Comes from’

Shefali Shah is all set to be back with the second season of Delhi Crime. The actress, who was just recently seen in Darlings, has worked in a number of projects where she has shared the screen with other female stars. Be it Delhi Crimes, where she has shared space with Rasika Duggal, or with Kirti Kulhari in Humans or Alia Bhatt in Darlings, she has collaborated with both male and female actors. Now, in a recent interview, she has opened up about the notion that two women sharing the sets might get into a fight or be jealous.

Shefali Shah, in an interview with Hindustan Times, dismissed such notion and said that she has never seen women ‘fight’ on sets. She said, “The whole thing about women against women… I haven’t seen any of it yet. Maybe it is the media hype. I mean, have you heard of actors pulling each other’s hair? Or bitching about each other? I really don’t know where this comes from," she says, adding, “Whether we are talking about today, or talking about old time actors, who have you heard fought like this? Which actor is talking badly about others."

She also added, “When an actress does well, or she gets an award for a part, it is a victory for every actress. All actresses are paving paths for each other, particularly in an industry which was male dominated. I take immense pride in working with all the women I have worked with till now. It has been a treat to work with these women, just like it has been to work with me. This whole thing of two actresses fighting or having jealousy is bullshit."

In Delhi Crime 2, Shefali will return as Vartika Chaturvedi. Talking about the pressure of Season 2 to match the success of the original, she said, “The pressure to match the level of Delhi Crime season 1, or comparisons are just unfair. The new season comes with a different case, with a different director and a new narrative. So, trying to compare the two is just unfair… It is not a competition with the first season. We have to make a really good show, why should it be in comparison?"

