Shefali Shah on Her 'Unexpected' Kissing Scene in Darlings: 'Was Surprised When I Read the Script'

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah’s Darlings is receiving immense love from the audience. The dark comedy has been critically acclaimed as the star cast played their respective roles brilliantly. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and Alia Bhatt made her debut as a producer. In a recent interview, Shefali Shah opened up about her unexpected on-screen kiss in the film and said that it took her completely by surprise when she read the script.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shefali mentioned that there were two moments which were an utter surprise for her. “One was this and one was in the end when you visit Shamshu’s past. This was unexpected. I thought, ‘Hain, ye kya ho gaya (wow, what just happened)’," she added.

Advertisement

The movie revolves around a mother-daughter duo (Shefali-Alia), who takes revenge on Alia’s character’s abusive husband played by Vijay Varma. The plot narrated that another man (Roshan Mathew) fancied Alia’s character but by the end, it was revealed that he had feelings for the mother (Shefali). At a crucial juncture in the film, Shefali’s character makes a move and kisses the man.

Shefali told the publication that the kissing scene is a sweet and delicate moment and had to be handled that way. She quoted that her character does it because she wants to shut this man up. “After all, he will go and do some more nonsense in the film. But the way she does it took me by surprise. I think it’s a lovely moment," said Shefali.

Shefali also recalled that the scene required a few takes and one of them went comically wrong. The actress said recalled that she ran to kiss him and the bag (which she was carrying) hit her face and they both kissed the bag. “It also has to do with how Jas (director) has captured it and Anil sir (DOP Anil Mehta) has shot it. There is no showsha to that moment. It just flows,” she further added.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here