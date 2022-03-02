Shefali Shah Opens Up About Her Maiden Kissing Scene With Kirti Kulhari In Human

One of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood, Shefali Shah recently opened up about kissing on screen for the first time in Disney+Hotstar show Human. In the series, Shefali and her co-star Kirti Kulhari share a kiss in one of the sequences. Earlier, in an interview, Kirti revealed that she was extremely nervous about the kiss with a woman, and was worried if she would be turned while filming the scene. Now, responding to Kirti’s reaction, Shefali, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, said that she has lost her “virginity" to the Pink actress as this was her maiden on-screen kiss. But she clarified that she wasn’t reluctant or saw it being very difficult as two actresses were kissing on screen, adding that the scene had its utmost importance.

Shefali was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Like you have heard what Kirti said, I basically lost my virginity to Kirti because I have never kissed (on-screen) before. I’d probably have those apprehensions earlier but you know, I don’t see it as being difficult because it’s a woman. Because at that time, Saira and Gauri are in love. So, it’s just that."

The actress added that the emotion of the plot is “paramount." She said that she doesn’t have any lineage towards the same sex but that doesn’t mean that “I don’t respect it, I don’t dignify it. So, at that moment, it was a true emotion that these two women felt. It didn’t even cross my mind, honestly."

It has been more than a month since Human released on the OTT platform and viewers are still going gaga over the plot of the high-octane thriller, which is offering emotional intrigue and thought-provoking suspense. Not just this, but it has bagged an amazing rating of 8.5 on IMDb. The show features versatile actresses Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari in the prominent role of ambitious doctors, who are in love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali has a lot of interesting projects in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Alia Bhatt’s debut production project Darling, which also features Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma in prominent roles. She also has films like Jalsa and Doctor G in her bag.

