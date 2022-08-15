Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh Win Big at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022

It’s indeed an amazing year for Shefali Shah. After giving a mind blowing performance in Jalsa, Human, and Darlings, the actress is all set to book another spectacular performance in the much-awaited Delhi Crime 2. Moreover, a moment of the year came in for the actress when she recently won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

Taking to her social media, Shefali shared a video from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 that announced her name as the Best Actor (Female) for Jalsa. The actress was seen going up on the stage for receiving the award in a beautiful saree and gave a humble thankful speech while receiving the award. She further shared her excitement by writing a caption -

“OMGGGGG OMGGGGG OMGGGGG this is truly a #JALSA and I owe it to @abundantiaent #SureshTriveni @primevideoin @iffmelbourne @balanvidya @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #BhushanKumar @caprichai21 @mondsouza2812 #Tulsea @pallavisymons @sandhyabellarae @imraj_gupta @surya.kasibhatla @shafin_patel_official @kashish_rizwan"

Advertisement

Shefali Shah is a prolific performer and has been gathering a lot of love from the audience and the critics for her performance in the recently released ‘Darlings’. Moreover, the audience is eagerly waiting to see her coming back with the second season of Delhi Crime which is all set to release on 26 August.

It was a celebration time for not just Shefali but also Ranveer Singh. Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who has been unanimously hailed for delivering his career-best performance with 83 in which he played the role of the Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, has won the Best Actor of the Year award at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM).

Advertisement

Ranveer says, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev ‘83’ one of the most loved films of my career! It’ll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography."

He adds, “But more than the accolades, it’s the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I’m grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond."

Advertisement

Ranveer dedicates this honour to every member of Kapil Dev’s World Cup winning squad. He says, “I dedicate this honour to Kapil’s Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world."

On the work front, other than Delhi Crime 2, Shefali Shah will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here