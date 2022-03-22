Shefali Shah Says She Had a Big Crush on Aamir Khan During Her College Days, Sent Him Photograph, Letter

Shefali Shah has been impressing fans with back-to-back stunning performances on the big screen. Moviegoers, as well as the critics, are in awe of the life Shefali puts in her character in every project. Currently, the actor is seen in Jalsa, alongside Vidya Balan. Jalsa is an investigation thriller by Suresh Triveni that was released on Prime Video on March 18. In the film, while Vidya plays the role of a celebrated journalist, Shefali portrays her cook, whose daughter gets injured in a hit-and-run accident.

However, Shefali has been trending on social media for one more reason. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress revealed that she used to have a huge crush on Aamir Khan during her college days. Notably, she made her debut in an Aamir Khan-starrer movie; Shefali had played the role of Mala Malhotra in Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 film Rangeela. It also starred Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. Shefali had a few scenes in the film, as she had left it after just four days of filming because the scenes were different from what she was briefed.

During the interview, Shefali also revealed that she had even sent Aamir Khan a photograph of herself along with a long letter to express her feelings when she was in college. The actor revealed that in the photograph she was standing quite away from the camera but it looked nice as it was blurred. “Far away I am standing, you can't make out anybody, who this human is, nothing, wrote a long love letter,” she said.

Vidya asked her whether, after entering the industry, she has worked with Aamir or not. Shefali denied it. Asked if she thinks Aamir is aware of her old crush on him, Shefali said, “I don't know," following which Vidya pointed out that he will get to know it now.

