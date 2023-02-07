In today’s world, actresses are bringing about a strong change in the portrayal of women. Especially, when it comes to playing police officers, these actresses bring in the perfect sense of charm, wit and sensibility into their characters. Stories centered around female officers are turning out to be even more interesting as everyone is curious to see how fierce the female police officer will be. Let’s have a look at the list of such fierce female led cop thrillers that we’ve curated which will leave you inspired and motivated.

1. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Advertisement

Helmed by national award-winning director, Srijit Mukherji, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke focuses on a woman hero, Kavya – an IPS officer. She is spontaneous, a go-getter, takes on all her missions head on who is also impulsive at times but will stop at nothing in her fight for the country. It brings to the forefront the story of real heroes in uniform who silently and tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country.

Where to watch: ZEE5

2. Lalbazaar

Lalbazaar is an audience loved series starring Gaurav Chakrabarty, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Kaushik Sen, Sauraseni Maitra, Hrishitaa Bhatt, and Ronjini Chakraborty. The show brings various crime cases that the homicide department of Kolkata Police investigates and crack. Directed by Sayantan Ghosal, this is a chilling thriller that you shouldn’t miss.

Where To Watch: ZEE5

3. The Last Hour

This supernatural thriller is set in a fictitious town in India’s north-east, where Shahana Goswami plays a cop trying to solve a case that involves a shaman who sees dead people. This show also tackles ignorance towards this part of our country. Both the setting and the plot are spectacular. The web series stars an ensemble cast of Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen and Mandakini Goswami in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

4. Delhi Crime

The series is a story about DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as she forms a special squad of officers to find the six offenders of a heinous crime while battling inadequate infrastructure, bureaucratic red tape, and increasing public pressure. The series stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Duggal, Adil Hussain, Gopal Dutt in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Aranyak

‘Aranyak’ follows the lives of two starkly opposite police officers – Angad (Parambrata Chattopadhyay) who is a city-bred cop with sophisticated crime-solving skills while Kasturi (Raveena Tandon) is a native, friendly neighborhood policewoman who knows the people, places, and the pulse of her small-town.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Read all the Latest Movies News here