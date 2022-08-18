Shehnaaz Gill Addresses Her Link-Up Rumours With Raghav Juyal: 'If We Are Spotted With Someone...'

Shehnaaz Gill recently addressed her relationship rumours with actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal and said that if people are spotted together, it does not mean they are in a relationship. The actress was attending the song launch event of her brother Shehbaaz in Mumbai when she was asked about the rumours. The Bigg Boss fame said, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na Toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab Main Hyper Ho Jaongi. (Why does the media lie everytime? If we are spotted with someone or go out with them, are we meant to be in a relationship? No, right? Media reports anything).

Prior to this, the actress was in a rumoured relationship with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and late actor Siddharth Shukla. The two were close friends and shared a strong bond. Sidharth passed away last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is now titled as Bhaijaan. Farhad Samji’s directorial features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Apart from Shehnaaz, the flick also has Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Malvika Sharma and Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles. There are also reports that the Bijlee Bijlee star Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play a role.

Besides this, Shehnaaz Gill has also been vlogging lately and has been dropping videos on her YouTube channel. Recently, the actress was seen making the most of the monsoon and exploring Maharashtra in her vlog when she went for a trek. In the video, Shehnaaz looked incredibly happy being in nature’s lap as she walked towards a waterfall. On her way, she also interacted with the locals and helped them in farming. At one point in the video, she also said, “I am alone right now, and I am happy. Everyone should get this time to feel that inner peace".

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here