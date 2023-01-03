Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa Pose Romantically In New Poster of Their Music Video 'Moon Rise'

Punjabi superstars Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill recently took the internet by storm with an extremely cute video hinting at a collaboration. And guess what? They have now dropped a poster of their upcoming music video titled ‘Moon Rise’. In the poster, the two stars can be seen posing romantically as they touch head with head. Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Guru Randhawa also announced that the music video will be released on January 10.

The audio version of the song was released last year and received immense love from the audience. Now with the music video set to release, the biggest highlight is unquestionably the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz. Moon Rise is directed by Gifty and will surely be a treat to Guru and Shehnaaz’s fans across the globe.

After Guru Randhawa dropped the poster on social media, several fans reacted to it and expressed excitement for the song. While several users dropped red heart emojis in the comment section, others wrote, ‘cannot wait’. “I just screamed out so loud😭," one of the fans wrote. “Both are looking fab," another comment read.

Just a couple of days back, Shehnaaz also dropped a funny video on Instagram in which she and Guru were seen enjoying themselves together while shooting for their project.

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa are surely new BFFs in town. The two are often spotted together. In November 2020, the two also attended an award show in Dubai when Punjab da Munda - Guru Randhawa was seen rocking the stage with his energetic performance as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif cheered for him. The two were seen enjoying to their fullest as they dance on the popular track ‘Suit Suit Karda’. A video of the same also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was recently also seen in the music video Ghani Sayaani which marked her first collaboration with rapper MC Square. She is now also all set to make her Bollywood debut and has been shooting for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be released in theatres on Eid next year.

