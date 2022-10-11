‘Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla Have Been My Favourites’: Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shiv Thakare

After winning the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, Shiv Thakre has now entered the 16th season of Bigg Boss as a contestant. Before the show, Tellychakkar got in touch with Shiv and asked him about his favourite contestants from the earlier seasons and how he feels about the Weekend ka Vaar episode.

While responding to the questions, Shiv replied that he’ll be on cloud nine if Salman Khan praises him on Weekend ka Vaar. “Just imagine a normal guy who builds his body taking him as an inspiration so it’s a big thing if he shouts at me. I am very strong in that way and I will become famous among my friends," he said.

When asked whether he has watched the previous episodes and the contestant he liked the most, Shiv named Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as his favourite contestants. While concluding his answer he added that having favourites does not mean that he will follow in their footsteps. “I will play the game the way I want to," he mentioned.

Shiv was also asked if he will use the same strategy to survive the reality show. To which, he said that he will be changing the game as per the players as every action has a reaction. “The game will change and the side that no one would have seen would come out in this season. The contestants will be good, then good content and good TRPs."

Apart from Shiv, Gautam Vig, Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Sajid Khan are the participants in BB 16. Salman Khan-hosted reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 p.m.

