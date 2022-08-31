Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash Steal The Show With Their Stunning Avatars At An Award Show

Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash made a voguish appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022. While Shehnaaz Gill looked absolutely stunning in a white embellished saree with feather detailing, Tejasswi’s black bodycon gown took everyone’s breath away. Several Bollywood celebrities were also in attendance at the event including Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Kriti Sanon among others.

All the actors were dressed in their best attires, but Shehnaaz and Tejasswi managed to make the heads turn with their style statement. Bigg Boss ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill grabbed the spotlight as she looked no less than an angel, thanks to her spectacular ethnic outfit. She graced the award function draped in a Manish Malhotra white chikankari saree with a beautiful embellished sleeveless blouse. The beauty illuminates grace and charm as the intricate threadwork and the feather detailing in the saree add a whole new level of glamour quotient. She accessorized her look with a matching white purse adorned with embellishments and minimal Kundan jewellery. She also completed the look with dewy make-up and soft smokey eyes with nude lips.

Advertisement

Fans and admirers could not resist commenting on the actress’ gorgeous looks. While fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped hearts in the comment section, fans wrote comments like - “Outstanding look", “Shehnaaz Gill keep shining", “Effortlessly beautiful princess" and “Nazar na lage kisi ki".

On the other hand, the Naagin 6 actress, Tejasswi Prakash looked enchanting in John and Ananth’s black bodycon gown that accentuated her curves with winged sleeves that added drama to the outfit. She chose to wear glam make-up and opted for a sleek hair look. She accessorized her look with statement earrings embellished with gems and stonework. The actress was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Advertisement

Friends and fans of the actress showered praises and love in the comment section. Beau Karan Kundrra commented, “It only gets better and brighter". Kishwer Merchant also dropped fire emoji while Mehak Chahal wrote, “Yea baby yea"! One of the fans commented, “Too much hotness", while another person shared, “Mashallah Teju Di".

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, while Tejasswi is yet to make her debut on the big screen.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here