Shehnaaz Gill Attends Giorgia Andriani’s Birthday, Parties with Arbaaz Khan; See Pics and Videos

Last night, Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was celebrating her birthday. She even hosted a small bash, where she called her friends. However, it was Shehnaaz Gill who completely stole the show.

Giorgia was dressed in a LBD with a high slit while Shehnaaz opted for a white co-ord set. But, it was the friendship between Shehnaaz and Giorgia that became the main highlight. Shehnaaz lovingly gave Giorgia a bite of the birthday cake, while cameras all around clicked their video. She even dabs the cream stuck on the latter’s face, before giving her a kiss on the cheek. Arbaaz can be spotted right behind Shehnaaz. See the video here:

Fans of Shehnaaz were ecstatic to see their favourite star enjoy with her friends. In another video that has been doing the rounds, the Honsla Rakh actress can be seen chatting with Arbaaz and gesturing with a thumbs up, as Giorgia cuts her birthday cake.

Giorgia and Shehnaaz also shared a hearty laugh as they were leaving the venue. When paps asked the Bigg Boss 13 contestant to say something for her fans, she replied, “My fans, my army."

Shehnaaz Gill shares a close bond with Salman Khan, who she had met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. In fact, she was invited to the actor’s sister, Arpita Khan’s Eid party, and was so happy because Salman Khan had decided to walk her to her car.

Shehnaaz Gill will reportedly be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A video of hers getting down from her fan from the sets of the film went viral a few days back. Wearing a saree and gajra, she looked like a sight to behold. She has apparently been cast opposite Aayush Sharma’s character. The film will also star Zaheer Iqbal and Raghav Juyal.

