Shehnaaz Gill Attends Marriage Event in Stunning Black Dress, Dances Her Heart Out to 'Zingaat'

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has been staying away from social media ever since the demise of her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. Only recently, she stepped out to spend some time at a special home for the orphans and elderly in Punjab.

Now, Shehnaaz was spotted at a friend’s marriage ceremony where she chose to wear a black cocktail dress that had shimmer all over. Fans were excited to Shehnaaz back in her cheerful self after the passing of Sidharth. A video of Shehnaaz is also doing the rounds on social media in which she is seen dancing to hit Marathi track Zingaat. She also perfromed the hook step of the song dancing in group. Other celebs who were in attendance were Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh and many others. Comedian Paritosh Tripathi also posed for a picture with Shehnaaz, Kashmera, Georgia Andriani in the frame.

Shehnaaz was last seen in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Earlier, there were also rumours that she will be making an appearance in Bigg Boss 15, however, it has not yet happened.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz’s father Santhok Singh Sukh was also shot at in Amritsar but escaped unhurt.

