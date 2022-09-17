Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar's Film's 2nd Leg to Begin in Mumbai; Karan Kundrra's Cameo Already Filmed? | Exclusive

Filmmaker and producer Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani, who has closely been working with Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt Ltd, is making his feature debut as a director with a slice-of-film. Boolani had earlier directed 24, an action thriller television series based on the American series of the same name, and Selection Day, a Netflix original series based on author Arvind Adiga’s 2016 novel.

It is already known that Boolani’s upcoming feature film stars Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill. Speculations are also rife that actor and television host Karan Kundrra is also one of the leads in the project. But a source squashes the conjecture and tells News18 exclusively that he plays a cameo in the film. If sources are to be believed, the film marks his second collaboration with Pednekar, who he had played a love interest to in Alankrita Shrivastava’s 2020 film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

The source says, “Karan has already shot for his portion in the film. He had finished shooting about 10-12 days ago in Mumbai. He has an interesting guest appearance in the project. It marks his return to films after his reality television stint with Bigg Boss 15 and Dance Deewane Juniors, which he hosted."

We have also learnt that the first schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai over a span of about 20 days. While details about Pednekar and Gill’s roles and their dynamic in the yet-untitled film are still kept under wraps, another birdie informs us, “Last month, they shot for a song at a bar and lounge in Lower Parel. The girls were all dressed up – Bhumi in a red dress and Shehnaaz in a purple and white ensemble – as they grooved to a peppy track. They got along like a house on fire."

Pednekar is currently shooting for filmmaker Mudassar Aziz’s next with her The Ladykiller co-star Arjun Kapoor in the UK but the informer reveals to us that the second schedule of Boolani’s directorial outing is all set to kick-start this month in Mumbai. Whether the Badhaai Do actor will be a part of this schedule is still not known. Following the shoot of the second leg of the film, a portion will be shot abroad over a span of ten days.

As per videos posted online by a paparazzo account, the first schedule wrap party of the film took place recently with Gill, Kundrra, Boolani and producer Rhea Kapoor in attendance, where they were seen cutting a cake.

Multiple speculations are doing the rounds regarding the subject of the film. A report suggested that it revolves around two girls, who are on a search for their biological father. Without divulging details, the source tells us, “Much like Veere Di Wedding (2018), this film is also a story about two women and their journey."

Apart from Boolani’s film, Gill will be seen playing the lead in superstar Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and a family entertainer titled 100%, which also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. Pednekar also has her kitty full with The Ladykiller, Govinda Mera Naam, Bheed, Bhakshak and Afwaah.

