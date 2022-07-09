Shehnaaz Gill Binges On Sushi With Her Hands: Mujhe Nahi Khaana Aata Chopsticks Ke Saath'

Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for being bubbly nature, is avidly active on her social media. She often interacts with her fans through her social media. On Friday, Shahnaaz shared a glimpse of her candid self with her team in vanity on her Instagram stories. The actress also shared her love for sushi in the videos, she further stated that she doesn’t know how to eat it with chopsticks.

In the monochrome video, Shehnaaz said that they are waiting for Sushi. She then turns the camera towards her team who are also chilling along with her in the vanity. The video continued to another next story where her crew members told her that they were leaving as they are not famished. To which she quipped and said, “Arey ruko Vanity Aapni hai (Wait, this vanity is ours)."

In the next video, she can be seen devouring sushi with BFF and fashion designer, Ken Ferns. Like a true desi girl, Shehnaaz was eating her sushi with her hands. In the video, she praised Ken for eating the sushi with chopsticks and said, “Yai kitne aache taareke se kha raha (Look how nicely he is eating), Very nice, mujhe nhi khana aata hai inke saath (I don’t know how to eat sushi with chopsticks). She then went to taste the sushi from Ken’s box where he informed her that it has salmon in it. She kept the sushi back on the box and apologised. The Bigg Boss star took another bite of her sushi and said, “I love Sushi, it’s my favourite."

Shehnaaz rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 13. In the show, people enjoyed the equation with late actor Sidharth Shukla and addressed them as “SidNaz." There were rumours that both of them were dating each other after the show ended.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has recently made her debut on the ramp with Samant Chauhan. The Punjabi singer and actress is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

