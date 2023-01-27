HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHEHNAAZ GILL: Shehnaaz Gill is celebrating her birthday today. Also called ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’, Shehanaaz Gill has come a long way in her career. Shehnaaz, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is keeping busy with her back-to-back projects.

The actress made her acting debut with a Punjabi film called Sat Shri Akaal England which was released in 2017. Within no time, she made a mark of herself when she appeared in the house of Bigg Boss 13. The diva gained a huge fan following with her singing, acting, and modelling skills. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s look at her latest and upcoming projects.

Honsla Rakh

In 2021, the actress made several headlines with her comeback after a small break in the film Honsla Rakh, a romantic comedy directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Along with Shehnaaz Gill, the film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Moon Rise

She was last seen in the music video Moon Rise by Guru Randhawa. The heartbreaking song is a visual delight, all thanks to Shehnaaz and Guru Randhawa’s dazzling chemistry. The song was written, composed, and performed by Guru Randhawa, and it was released by Gulshan Kumar and T Series.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan. Yes, you read it right. She will be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan, Kriti Sanon, Daggubati Venkatesh and many others.

100%

Next up would be Sajid Khan’s directorial 100% which will star Shehnaaz Gill along with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-Series, and Amar Butala are the producers of the film, which is billed as a tale of “love, marriage, family, and spies."

Thank You For Coming

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100%, Shehnaaz Gill will join Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar for ‘Thank You For Coming’. According to the reports, the film will have a direct-to-digital release. Anil Kapoor will reportedly play a significant role in this production, however, there is no official confirmation on this.

