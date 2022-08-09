Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Silence on Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Exit Reports: 'These Rumors Are...'

Shehnaaz Gill has finally addressed rumours about her upcoming film with Salman Khan. The actress is starring in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside the Bigg Boss 15 host and the shoot has already begun. However, rumours went viral on Monday claiming that Shehnaaz is no longer a part of the project. It was claimed Salman has found Shehnaaz’s replacement and that she has unfollowed Salman.

The Honsla Rakh actress reacted to these claims via a statement on her Instagram Stories. “LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week I can’t wait for people to watch the film and ofcourse me too in the film," she wrote.

This is not the first time that claims about Shehnaaz opting out of the Salman Khan movie made the headlines. Similar reports surfaced in May. A source close told BollywoodLife that the actress was apprehensive about how people would react to her role and performance.

“Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film, is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering about doing the film. She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity and many critics are wondering if the film will even be made," the source claimed. However, it was later reported that Shehnaaz is very much a part of the film.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and will star Salman Khan in the lead and include a multi-starrer cast with a mix of North and South Indian actors. The production venture by Salman Khan Films. Ayush Sharma was going to be a pivotal part of the film. However, he left the project due to alleged creative differences with the production house.

Meanwhile, there are rumours claiming that Salman has renamed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Bhaijaan but the actor nor the team has confirmed the same.

