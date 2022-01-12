Shehnaaz Gill Breaks the Internet With Her New Sultry Photoshoot By Dabboo Ratnani; See Viral Pics

Shehnaaz Gill is slowly returning to social media after her close friend and former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla’s death in September last year. The Punjabi actor-singer on Wednesday shared a series of brand new pics from her latest photoshoot by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Dressed in a sexy black dress, Shehnaaz looked stunning as she posed for the celebrity photographer. Shehnaaz’s fans were elated to see their beloved star’s new photos as they flooded the comment section of her Instagram post with lovely compliments. “Sending this photo to NASA, because you’re a star," one fan commented. “You look stunning dear," wrote another fan.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she embraced spirituality post the demise of Sidharth Shukla. In a recent video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Shehnaaz opened up about this spiritual journey. In a chat with BK Shivani, Shehnaaz shared how she always wanted to have a conversation with her and would often ask Sidharth about the same.

“I would often tell Sidharth that I want to talk to Sister Shivani. I really like her. He always said ‘Yes, definitely’ and then, it eventually happened. I always had the intention and that probably reached you in some way," shared Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill also spoke about her journey with Sidharth Shukla and said, “Our journey remains. His journey is complete. Our journey together is done for now, but maybe later, it will continue. Like in movies, they write, ‘will be continued…’ A happy ending is certain. Our journey is still going on."

