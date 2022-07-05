Shehnaaz Gill Calls Herself 'God's Child' As She Talks About Getting 'Fame and Name'

Shehnaaz Gill’s life changed completely after Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi heartthrob became everyone’s favourite and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill recorded a fun video with her stylist Ken Ferns and dropped the same on her YouTube channel. In the video, the actress can be seen answering several questions as she interacts with her stylist. From talking about her love for make-up to revealing her favourite English songs, the video is fun to watch and offers a glimpse of Shehnaaz’s behind-the-camera life.

At one point in the clip, Shehnaaz Gill can be heard talking about what she has achieved so far. She refused to talk about her struggling period and specified that she wishes to focus only on her present time. “I don’t learn this from anywhere. This is all in my destiny and I am getting it all. It is coming naturally to me. I have both, fame and a name. I don’t want to sit and count on my struggles. I don’t want to talk about what I struggled with because everyone does. But leave that behind, let’s talk about the present and I am enjoying it. I am loving it. I want to get everything that is in my destiny. I am happy. I am god’s child," she said.

Advertisement

Later in the video, Shehnaaz can also be seen talking about her favourite English songs when she even sings Charlie Puth’s We Don’t Talk Anymore. She also gave it a Punjabi twist and left fans completely impressed. Shehnaaz further expressed her desire to be a part of a women-oriented film.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the shooting for which is currently underway. Just a few days back, a picture of the actress which was said to be from the sets of KEKD also went viral on social media raising excitement among fans. However, it should also be noted that neither Shehnaaz nor Salman have confirmed the former’s entry in KEKD officially so far. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.