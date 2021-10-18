Shehnaaz Gill Calls Herself 'Heroine' of Bigg Boss 13 and Late Actor Sidharth Shukla 'Hero'

Shehnaaz Gill is back in public with her recently released film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress was away from the limelight after her close friend, actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise. Shehnaaz and Sidharth came close during Bigg Boss 13 and remained stayed in touch outside the BB house as well. The duo was often spotted together at various events. However, Sidharth’s sudden demise not only left Shehnaaz heartbroken but their fans as well. Now, as the actress’ recently released film Honsla Rakh has been getting huge love from the audience, she didn’t forget to recall her late friend.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the actress called herself heroine and said that the hero was someone else, hinting at the late actor. During the interview, when Shehnaaz’s co-actor Sonam Bajwa called her the hero of Bigg Boss 13, she interrupted saying, “I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, the hero was someone else."

Advertisement

Shehnaaz, Sonam and Diljit also opened up about each other shortcomings during the interview. Talking about Diljit, Shehnaaz said that the actor has a cool personality and she thought it will be fun to work with him, but, he is very reserved and very professional. She also revealed that the actor doesn’t let anyone enter into his comfort zone at first. She added, “I told him that next time we work together, create that comfort zone with me. We don’t talk and we are directly on the camera and it is tough for me. If you talk first, it becomes easier." About Sonam, Shehnaaz said that she is a bit reserved.

Read: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa’s Honsla Rakh Becomes Highest Opening Punjabi Movie Ever

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz’s film continues to dominate the box office. The movie has managed to garner a box-office collection of Rs 5.85 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday. The total collection of the movie in its first weekend is Rs 17.5 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.