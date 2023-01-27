Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates 29th Birthday With Varun Sharma, Brother Shehbaz; Fans Shower Love

It is a celebration time for actress Shehnaaz Gill as she is ringing in her 29th birthday today. To mark the special occasion, her close friends and family members surprised the Bigg Boss 13 fame at midnight with not just one but three cakes. The attendees of the close-knit celebration included her brother Shehbaz Badesha and Bollywood actor Varun Sharma. Shehnaaz Gill gave fans a glimpse of the cake-cutting event via a social media post, wherein the famous television personality appears to be in a cheerful mood.

The video begins by displaying her three delicious birthday cakes of different flavours before the actress uses a table knife to cut them all. One of the attendees in the background can be heard asking Gill to make a birthday wish before slicing the cakes, but the latter says, “Mein wish nahi maangti (I don’t ask for wishes)." While feeding a piece of cake to her brother Shehbaz, Shehnaaz applies it on his face in a cheeky moment. But upon receiving hints that her brother might do the same, Shehnaaz quickly ran away from him.

Meanwhile, Varun Sharma is captured jovially looking at the brother-sister banter. In the end, Shehnaaz Gill thanked everyone for making her birthday special. Feeling ‘blessed’ and to express her gratitude, she captioned the video, “A year older. Happy Birthday to me!"

Shehbaz also re-shared the video on his respective Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy birthday Jaan. My cute sister Shehnaaz Gill God bless you always."

If the video is anything to go by, it appears to be filmed in a hotel room the actress might have been staying at. The other birthday plans of Shehnaaz remain to be unclear yet. However, this year is surely a special one for the actress as she is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the likes of Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the actioner is all set to hit the box office coinciding with Eid 2023 in the month of April.

