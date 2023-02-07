Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity among the fans is truly unmatchable. Thanks to her on-screen performances, her social media presence and of course, her humble nature. Thus, it doesn’t come as a surprise if fan pages of the former Bigg Boss star come out with some cute and adorable pictures of the actress. Following that trajectory, one of such pages recently shared a quirky snap of the actress in a funny but cute avatar.

In the collage shared by the fan page, Shehnaaz Gill was seen dressed in a black kurta and white pyjamas matched with white sneakers. She tied her hair into a bun and black markers smeared on her face, suggesting her beard. Flaunting her Sikh look, the actress can be seen flaunting her broad smile in the pictures. The caption of the post read, “Hellooo Sardar Ji Kiddaaa?? @shehnaazgill cutest baby!!"

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans took to the comment section to respond hilariously. One of the fans wrote, “Yeh ladki paagal hai paagal hai paagal hai (with laughing and crying emoji)". Another one commented, “Areyyy itnaa cute Sardarjii(with big eyes emojis)". Someone else said, “So cute yaar!!" A fan also asked, “Kaha ki pic hai ye?"

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently worked with Guru Randhawa for a music video titled Moon Rise. The song, which Guru wrote and sang, showed their chemistry as a couple. The track may be found on Guru’s music collection Man of the Moon. The song’s audio version, which was released last year, received a tonne of positive feedback.

Next, Shehnaaz will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan, Kriti Sanon, and Daggubati Venkatesh among others in key roles. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year and will hit theatres on Eid 2023.

Besides this, Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s directorial ‘100%’ in which she will be sharing the screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100%, the Punjabi heartthrob will also be joining Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar for ‘Thank You For Coming’. However, it has not been officially announced so far.

