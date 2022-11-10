Shehnaaz Gill Cried ‘A Lot’ While Watching Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai; Says ‘Sabko Dekhni Chahiye’

Shehnaaz Gill graced the premiere of Rajshri Productions’ much anticipated multi-starrer film Uunchai on Wednesday night. The actress grabbed eyeballs for her stunning appearance in a blue outfit. Rajshri Production favourites Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit were also among the stars who turned up for the event. Shehnaaz who watched the movie at its premiere was captured by the paparazzi, and she shared her experience of watching the film and revealed that she ‘cried a lot.’

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Shehnaaz is seen walking out of the theatre. One of the camerapersons asked her, “Aap roye the kya? (Did you cry?) To which the actress responded in Hindi which translates to, “I cried a lot. I feel everybody should watch the film as it gives a message which is ‘you can turn the impossible into possible.’

Watch the video below:

Speaking of the event, Rajshri Production favourites Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit were among the many stars who attended the premiere of Uunchai. Salman, the forever Prem of the production house, was seen walking the red carpet wearing a dark blue shirt with a pair of denim pants. The actor posed with Anupam Kher and director Sooraj Barjatya. Meanwhile, Madhuri was seen turning heads in a golden ensemble.

Also spotted at the event were Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. While Bhagyashree was seen wearing a gorgeous black saree, Rani opted for a pink saree. Meanwhile, Kajol chose a casual look for the night.

The special screening was also attended by Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut Tiger Shroff, Mahima Chaudhry, and many more.

Uunchai is special for Sooraj Barjatya as the film releases on the 75th Anniversary Of Rajshri Productions. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa and Neena Gupta, and is set to release on November 11. The film revolves around three senior citizens who head to the Himalayas to accomplish a dream that their late friend had dreamt of.

