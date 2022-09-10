Shehnaaz Gill Doesn’t Want to Relive her Past: ‘Want to Secure My Future, Make It Best’

Shehnaaz Gill has had a great journey so far. The star gained love from all over the world after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Though the actress had made a mark in the reality show itself, she has now come a long way, now all set to make her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor, now in a recent interview, has said that she does not want to go back and live in the past but rather make her future beautiful.

Talking to Connect FM Canada, Shenaaz said, “Aisa koi lamha nahi hai jo main wapas se jeena chahti hun (There is no such moment from my past that I want to re-live). I want to secure my future and make it the best." She also added that whatever happened in her past, remains in the past and said, “Jo hua ache ke liye hua (whatever happens, happens for the best) and I am prepared for everything in the future. Past mein kyu jaana hai? Aage badhte hai na life mein (Why revisit the past? Let’s move on in life)."

During the same interaction, the Honsla Rakh actor also opened up about Salman Khan and had said how much she has learnt from him. She said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me."

Shehnaaz Gill, besides being a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, would also be collaborating with John Abrhama, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi for 100%. The film would mark the directorial comeback of Sajid Khan of Humshakals and Himmatwala fame. She is also reportedly a part of Rhea Kapoor’s next.

