Shehnaaz Gill Dons Bold Power Suit And Poses Like A Queen For Dabboo Ratnani, Pics Go Viral

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the much-loved tv stars, especially after her stint with Bigg Boss Season 13. Ever since her debut on television, the actress has been garnering love all over, owing to her outspoken personality. While the actress has already appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s talk show Shape Of You, the songstress seems to start her journey in making connections with the film industry stronger, by taking another baby step forward. On Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill shared some stunning pictures clicked by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. However, this isn’t the first time the actress has turned into a muse for the renowned photographer, the actress has posed for Dabboo earlier too.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz was seen dressed in dramatic purple flair pants and paired it up with crisp white full sleeve shirt tucked inside. The actress also carried a purple designer jacket as she effortlessly posed for the lens. Shehaaz is seen donning dusky make up with her purple eyeshadow and kohl rimmed eyes, the actress looked ravishing. She rounded off her look with a pair of black block heels that accentuated her look furthermore. Shehnaaz puller her hair back neatly and looked nothing less than a supermodel.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “PURPLEREIGNS💜💜💜Photography @DabbooRatnani. Assisted by @ManishaDRatnani. Creative director & styling - @iamkenfernsMakeup - @kanika.world. Hair - @daksh_hairguru. Location - @westinpowai. Managed by - @kaushal_j."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, more than 7 million fans liked the post, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they adored their favorite actress by showering complements on her. While one wrote, “Cute," another wrote, “

Advertisement

O myyyyyy godddd!!!! Stunning!!!!!🔥❤️ “, another social media user said, “Lovely."

Well, this isn’t the first time when Shehnaaz has posed for Dabboo. Earlier, Shehnaaz was featured in a sexy photoshoot in which she looked hot, wearing a corset and underpants only. She had even wore a tiny black dress with frills as she turned muse for the renowned photographer.

Advertisement

In terms of work, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.