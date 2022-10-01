Shehnaaz Gill Drops Heartbreaking Version of Jo Bheji Thi Duaa, SidNaaz Fans Moved By Her Soulful Singing

Shehnaaz Gill has been winning the internet with her song covers lately. The actress, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been dropping renditions from her studio and impressing fans. However, SidNaaz fans were taken by surprise when Shehnaaz dropped the cover of Jo Bheji Thi Duaa.

Shehnaaz was seen standing in her recording studio and singing the heartbreaking track from Emraan Hashmi’s film Shanghai. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “Good weekend to everyone! With this, I’ll be doing a what I should sing next? Comment below."

Advertisement

The performance has moved Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla’s fans. Several fans took to the comments section and praised Shehnaaz. “So soothing," a comment read. “You’re already a singer, actor. What not you can do everything," a fan wrote. “Wow what a beautiful voice," a Sidnaaz fan wrote. “She sounds even more soulful with every passing song," another fan said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Earlier this week, Shehnaaz sang Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The video received much love from fans, with several also recommending songs she should sing next.

Advertisement

Recently, the actress chatted with the paparazzi, speaking about her upcoming work. Shehnaaz told them that she is doing 4-5 films currently. A paparazzo asked Shehnaaz, “Aapki movie kab aayegi (When will your film release)?" To this, Shehnaaz replied, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain (Which one are you talking about? I have 4-5 films in the pipeline)." While replying to Shehnaaz’s response, another media personnel clarified that they are talking about the “Bhaijaan wali movie (Salman Khan’s film)" referring to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Parth Siddhpura, among others. The film is likely to hit cinemas on December 30, this year. She will also rumoured to be seen in the sequel of Kick.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here