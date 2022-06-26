Shehnaaz Gill Enjoys Sunset in Yacht, Rumoured Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Co-Star Raghav Juyal Drops Comment; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling everyone’s hearts since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress, who had already made her Punjabi debut with Honsla Rakh, is now reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But, currently, the actress is taking some time off to enjoy riveting sunsets!

Shehnaaz took to her social media to share a video where she can be seen happily dancing around in a yacht. Dressed in a black dress with white polka dots, the actress can be seen unwinding, while enjoying the sunset. She captioned the picture as ‘riveting sunset’. Check out the video here:

Shehnaaz’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star, Raghav Juyal dropped a comment on the video. He wrote, “Beautiful ….. Sunset 😂 But no one can match the waves." Fans too dropped some lovely comments for the actress. One fan wrote, “So beautiful loving it #shehnaazgill" Another commented, “Such a beautiful reel with a Beautiful soul." People called her ‘sweet’ and ‘gorgeous’. One comment read, “Sunset 🌆 Is Looking More Beautiful Because You Are There…"

Some days back, reports had been doing the rounds that after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz Gill might once again share screen with Salman Khan for No Entry Mein Entry, along with South star Samanth Ruth Prabhu. The actress was also seen in a bridal avatar for her first ever ramp walk for designer Samant Chauhan. She had shared glimpses of the walk and wrote, “"Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable." Later, when she arrived at Mumbai airport, she chose to not show her face to the paps, and hid herself with the hoodie that she was wearing.

