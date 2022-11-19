Home » News » Movies » Shehnaaz Gill Fan from USA Breaks Down in Tears After Meeting Her in Dubai; Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill Fan from USA Breaks Down in Tears After Meeting Her in Dubai; Video Goes Viral

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill's popularity skyrocketed after her successful stint on Bigg Boss 13.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 09:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill meets her fan from the USA.
Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill meets her fan from the USA.

Shehnaaz Gill’s fan following knows no boundaries. The actress-singer became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13, where she was declared one of the finalists. The actress recently met a fan who travelled all the way from the USA to Dubai for the former Bigg Boss contestant.

Shehnaaz’s fan broke down into tears after seeing the actress in person at a Dubai hotel. The fan choked her tears back as she told Shehnaaz that she took a 16-hour flight from California to Dubai just to meet her. After hearing this, Shehnaaz gave her a tight hug and asked her if she was okay.

A video of their interaction has gone viral on social media. In the same vide, when paparazzi asked the fan about travelling from so far, she replied, “Shehnaaz ke liye kuch bhi (Anything for Shehnaaz)."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Shehnaaz Gill has been making waves across the country, and how. On the work front, Shehnaaz will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ which is helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala, respectively. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Parth Siddhpura, among others. The film will hit theatres on Eid next year.

Shehnaaz Gill has also come up with her new chat show - Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Rajkummar Rao is the first guest on Shehnaaz’s show. She thanked Rajkummar for gracing her show and called him ‘the best’. “Dreams do come true and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao and today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill". I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best!" she wrote.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 19, 2022, 09:08 IST
last updated: November 19, 2022, 09:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Raises Temperature In Silver Embellished Bodycon Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pics

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar Ups Glam Quotient In Stylish Midi Dress, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures