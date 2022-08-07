Shehnaaz Gill Feels Like A ‘Pretty Baby’ In Her Latest Video; Georgia Andriani Calls Her ‘Hottay’; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is pretty regular when it comes to keeping fans updated through her social media. The actress very often posts on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of what is up in her life. A few days back, she had shared a few pictures wearing a vintage dress, and was clicked by none other than Dabboo Ratnani. Now, in a reel she has shared a video wearing that dress, and another shimmery bodycon.

Taking to her Instagram, Shehnaaz posted the reel where she is happily posing. In the first part of the video, she can be seen wearing a bodycon dress with shimmery details. She wears messy hair, and the blue detailing in the dress, and in her eyes spell magic. She poses with panache. Then, the video shifts to her posing in the vintage flowy dress. Shehnaaz nails the retro look in an off shoulder gown which has been accessorized with a choker. The actress is sporting a messy bun look. She twirls happily and looks just as charming as always. Captioning the video, she wrote, “pretty baby 🌹" See the video here:

Georgia Andriani took to the comments and called her a ‘Hottay’ followed by a fire emoji. Several fans also loved the look. One fan commented, “Keep shining always keep smiling always my Queen 👑" Another wrote, “you rocked in this reel 🔥🔥" Yet another comment read, “you rocked in this reel 🔥🔥" Fans also called her a ‘queen’, and many wrote how beautiful she is looking in the reel.

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her debut with Salman Khan’s next that is tentatively being called Bhaijaan. In a recent interview, actor Siddharth Nigam confirmed working with Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill in the film. Talking about the Punjabi actress, he said, “She is very fun-loving and sweet. Whenever we are together, we are not very serious, hassi mazak hi hota hain. There is a good bond that we have. And meri mummy se unki bohot banti hain."

