Shehnaaz Gill Flirts With Vicky Kaushal, Asks Naughty Question; He Replies 'Ab Main Husband...'

Vicky Kaushal was the latest guest on Shehnaaz Gill’s new chat show Desi Vibes. The actor promoted his upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera on the show. While talking about the film, in which Vicky has an extra marital affair, Shehnaaz jokingly asked him, “Iss mein maine triangle dekha, do do ladkiyan aapne ne phasa ke rakhi hui hain, aapka maan nahi karta mujhe phasane ka?" (you’re seen with two women in the movie, don’t you feel like wooing me too?)

Vicky, who is married to Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, quickly responded, “Aapne shuru mein bol na ki main ‘husband material hoon’. Ab main husband ho chuka hoon. Toh ‘husband material’ hone ka pehla rule ye hai, ki ek baar aap husband ban gaye toh phir aap ban gaye (You had called me a husband material in the beginning of the show. So the first rule of being a husband material is once a husband, always a husband)."

Posting a clip about the same, Shehnaaz wrote, “So boys and girls, it is hence proved that @vickykaushal09 is a gem and genius both!"

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his OTT film Govinda Naam Mera. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller film that stars also features Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar. While Vicky plays the role of a background dancer Govinda Waghmare in the film, Kiara plays his girlfriend, and Bhumi essays the role of his wife.

