Shehnaaz Gill Gives Summer Style Goals With Simple Salwar-Kameez; Invites Shy Fan To Take Pics. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill returned to Mumbai on Monday afternoon and she brought a hint of Punjabi with her. Popularly known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz was seen making her way out of the airport wearing a breezy salwar-kameez which seemed perfect for the scorching heat. The Bigg Boss 13 alum was seen wearing a simple lavender kurta with a white salwaar and a matching dupatta. She tied her hair into a ponytail.

Leaving the arrival gate, Shehnaaz posed for the paparazzi. She even removed her mask and smiled at the cameras. She then noticed that a shy fan who was wanting to reach out to her for a picture and invited her to take a selfie. Soon, more fans reached out to Shehnaaz and the actress-singer obliged. She was seen posing with numerous fans patiently before she made her way to the car.

The gesture won fans over. Many took to the comments section of a paparazzi video and praised Shehnaaz. “She is very sweet she only calls her fans for selfie," a fan wrote. “So kind she is…. Or celebs ki trh no attitude. Sbko attention or pic click krva rai hj," added another. “So humble. Down to earth," added another.

Shehnaaz was returning from Punjab. The actress spent a few days with her family back home and was keeping her fans up-to-date with her whereabouts. Last week, she shared a video in which she was posing on a tractor and goofing around in the fields. She then shared a video in which she was exchanging the traditional boliyan with her family members. Shehnaaz also shared a picture in which she was seen posing against a gurdwara.

While she took a break, fans are happy to see her back in the bay. On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. Shehnaaz is yet to announce her next project.

