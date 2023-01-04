Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa Stun Fans As They Pose For Photoshoot; Mrunal Thakur Calls Them 'Cuties'

Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill took the internet by storm after they announced their first collaboration Moon Rise from Man Of The Moon. The actress shares a close bond with the singer and that is justified by the recent Instagram Reel shared by Shehnaaz on Wednesday. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen a pretty pink dress with Guru who is looking dashing in a blue shirt paired with white pants. While they shoot for the picture, Shehnaaz can be seen schooling the crew around the set while Guru couldn’t hold his laughter as they pose for the camera.

After a few frames, Shehnaaz can be seen continuously laughing and Guru is trying to hold back for the perfect shot.

The caption of the post said, “Caption khud likh lo, mujhe nhi kuch samaj aa raha (write the caption yourself, I am unable to write one).”

Sita Ramam actress, Mrunal Thakur reacted to the Instagram Reel in the comments section and wrote, “Hahahaha cuties.” Fashion designer and friend of Shehnaaz Ken Ferns also added, “Not a single word I have understood, except for ‘light’ and that clearly represents you… also ‘light shirt de’?”

One of the fans commented, “You two are hilarious.” Another one said, “Can't wait to see you Shehnaaz Gill in this song.”

Watch the video here:

A few days ago, both Guru and Shehnaaz jointly shared another Behind-the-scene video from their shoot. Shehnaaz is looking gorgeous in a red dress while guru looks dapper in an orange shirt layered with a beige co-ord set. With the beach background, Shehnaaz instructs Guru to pose for the camera while he covers her leg to which Shehnaaz cutely reacts. After a few seconds, the Bigg Boss fame asked him to look at her for the pose which makes the Ishare Tere singer burst into laughter.

“You are only allowed to look at Shehnaaz Gill during the shoot. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023,” Guru Randhawa wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill recently marked her first collaboration with rapper MC Square in the single Ghani Sayaani. She is also making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

