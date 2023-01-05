Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa Take Romantic Walk on a Beach in New Glimpse from Moon Rise; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa are gearing up for the release of their upcoming album Man on The Moon and it’s song Moonrise. They have been dropping several interesting BTS clips from the shoot and fans are getting super excited to witness the album. To further pique the curiosity of fans, Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter on Thursday and put out another romantic glimpse of the song, and it is all things romantic.

In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen dressed in a gorgeous pink top and a mini skirt as she holds hands with Guru Randhawa, who looks uber cool in green shirt and white pants. The duo is seen taking a romantic walk on the seaside, and above them is a poster of the duo, close to each other. We also get to listen to a hint of the song’s melody, and needless to say the song is surely going to strike a chord with couples.

Taking to the captions, Shehnaaz wrote, “2023 is going to see a new kind of #Moonrise ❤ Cannot hide my excitement for this one from #ManOfTheMoon album. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. 🌕 Stay tuned."

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of Shehnaaz and Guru’s fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons, and express their excitement for the song. One fan wrote, “Woww baby sooo excited for this yes 2023 is going to be awesome ,"another added, “Waiting very impatiently 😍😍🔥,keep shining my dear❤️." A third fan added, “Super Excited for #Moonrise 💃."

Just a couple of days back, Shehnaaz also dropped a poster of their upcoming music video titled ‘Moon Rise’.

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa are surely new BFFs in town. The two are often spotted together. In November 2020, the two also attended an award show in Dubai when Punjab da Munda - Guru Randhawa was seen rocking the stage with his energetic performance as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif cheered for him. The two were seen enjoying to their fullest as they dance on the popular track ‘Suit Suit Karda’. A video of the same also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was recently also seen in the music video Ghani Sayaani which marked her first collaboration with rapper MC Square. She is now also all set to make her Bollywood debut and has been shooting for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be released in theatres on Eid next year.

