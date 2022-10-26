Shehnaaz Gill Has Everyone's Attention As She Slips Into a Power Suit For Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash

Shehnaaz Gill sure knows how to turn heads! The actress had everyone’s attention when she made her way to Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash on Tuesday night. Shehnaaz, who will be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (previously known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), sported a power suit on the occasion.

Punjab’s Katrina Kaif made her way to the party wearing a grey vest with a matching pair of pants. She sported a sheer shirt with a tie. She completed her look with a pair of black shoes. She was seen posing for the paparazzi with her big smile and even blew them a kiss before she made her way to the party.

A few hours after posing for the paparazzi, pictures of Shehnaaz having a ball with the birthday boy and other guests surfaced online.

Advertisement

Other present at the party included Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Varun Sharma. Aayush, who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan, turned 32 on Wednesday. He made his acting debut in 2018 with Loveyatri and returned to the big screen last year with Antim: The Final Truth. He was also reportedly a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, he exited the project. The actor is now working on an untitled mytho-adventure.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

As for Shehnaaz, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks her Bollywood acting debut. There were rumours a few months ago that she has exited the project. However, Shehnaaz dismissed the rumours with a post on Instagram. “LOL! These rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the movie and of course me too in the movie," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here