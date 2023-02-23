Shehnaaz Gill Has THIS To Say When Asked About Paparazzi Invading Alia Bhatt's Privacy for Pics

Recently Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for sharing her pictures from inside her house. The 'privacy breach' has become a topic of discussion among the film fraternity. Many Bollywood celebrities, like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, and others too shared their thoughts. Now, during a recent media interaction at the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards, Shehnaaz Gill was asked to give her opinion about the same. Although she refused to comment on paps being trolled for the incident, she said that the media has helped her a lot in her career.

“Mai toh media ki wajah se hi bani hun, mujhe toh hamesha media ne hi highlight kiya hai. (I am here because of the media, it’s the media alone that has always highlighted me.)," Shehnaaz said. She added, “Lekin agar aap koi trolling ki baat karoge, toh uske liye mere pass koijawab nahi hai. (But if you talk about trolling, I have no answer for you.)"

Alia Bhatt, in her Instagram stories, slammed the media house that posted her 'unauthorised' pictures. “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! (sic)," she wrote.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Work Front

Shehnaz began her career in the entertainment industry with Punjabi music videos and later rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan's reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Following the show, she appeared in a number of Hindi music videos before making her acting debut with Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh in 2021. She will make her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan. After that, she will also work with Sajid Khan on his film 100 percent starring Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and John Abraham.

