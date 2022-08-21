Shehnaaz Gill Hints at Sidharth Shukla When Asked About Marriage? 'Life's Been Unpredictable to Me'

Shehnaaz Gill has spilled the beans on her marriage plans and what qualities she desires in her future husband. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz, who was rumoured to be dating late actor Sidharth Shukla at the time of his death, was asked if she would marry an actor. The actress appeared to hint at Sidharth in her response, stating that life has been “unpredictable" to her.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Sidharth’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month.

“I don’t know anything can happen. Never say never. I can’t say that I will get married to an actor only or something like that. Life has been unpredictable to me, so anything can happen," Shehnaaz said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

About the qualities that she is looking for in her partner, she said that she wants a person who listens only to her and pampers her. She also added that the person should know everything about her.

Shehnaaz has often been subjected to trolling for moving on in her life and “having fun" months after Sidharth’s death. She received immense flak for videos in which she was seen laughing and dancing at an engagement party that took place a few months later after Sidharth Shukla’s death.

During her appearance on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show, when Shilpa asked her about getting trolled for looking happy, Shehnaaz confessed that her rumoured beau Sidharth always wanted her to be happy.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what."

