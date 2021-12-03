Shehnaaz Gill Holds Brother Shehbaz's Arm With Sidharth Shukla's Tattoo as They Pose for Pictures

Shehnaaz Gill is gradually recuperating from one of her life’s biggest losses. The actress-singer has maintained a low profile since the demise of her close friend, actor Sidharth Shukla in September this year. Public appearances and social media presence has been very limited and majorly work-oriented for Shehnaaz. Recently, she was spotted on her brother, Shehbaz Badesha’s Instagram timeline. Shehbaz, a singer, posted a few pictures in which he is posing alongside his sister.

Shehbaz is clad in a light blue shirt and sports a pair of sunshades. Shehnaaz looks pretty in a yellow turtle-neck chunky-knit sweater, denim jeans and a pair of black-rimmed glasses. In the first photo she is seen holding on to Sidharth’s tattoo, inked on her brother’s arm. Shehbaz, who was very close to Sidharth, shared multiple heart-touching posts on social media after the actor’s death.

Not long ago, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant visited an orphanage and an old-age home in Amritsar. Several fan pages of Shehnaaz shared snippets from her visit there. The photos and videos showed the actress hugging a member at the old-age home and greeting with a smile.

Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 following a cardiac arrest. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was rumoured to be in a relationship with Shehnaz. However, they never officially admitted to it in public.

The duo, referred to as Sidnaaz, continues to be immensely popular among fans. Sidharth and Shehnaaz together featured in the music video Bhula Dunga, Shona Shona. The pair had started shooting for another music video in Goa before Sidharth’s death. Titled Habit, it was released recently following huge demand from fans.

Shehnaaz, who was last seen in the film Honsla Rakh, resumed work in October. The Punjabi film, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, garnered rave reviews from fans all over. Shehnaaz shared her tribute in a heart-wrenching video titled Tu Yaheen Hai.

