Shehnaaz Gill Hugs Guru Randhawa, Seeks Love From Fans As She Teases Their Upcoming Song Moon Rise

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa are gearing up for the release of their song, Moon Rise. While the music video will be released on Tuesday, January 10, Shehnaaz has now dropped a behind-the-scenes heartwarming picture teasing the song. In the click, the Punjabi heartthrob can be seen posing with Guru as she wraps her arms around her neck. Shehnaaz is seen donning a baby pink dress that consists of a halter neck, plunging neckline, a bow around the waste, and a layered skirt. Randhawa, on the other hand, sported a mint green shirt and white pants.

Along with the poster, Shehnaaz shared that their music video will be released at 1 pm on Tuesday and wrote, “Hope aap sab humme itna hi pyaar de, Song out Tomorrow at 1pm. #MoonRise." Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s post here:

Recently, Shehnaaz and Guru also shared a behind-the-scenes video from their shoot. While Shehnaaz looked stunning in a red gown that consists of a thigh-high slit, Guru looked dapper in an orange shirt layered over a beige co-ord set. With the beach as a backdrop, Shehnaaz instructed Guru to pose for the camera while he covered her leg, to which Shehnaaz responded cutely. After a few seconds, the Bigg Boss star asked him to look at her for the pose, which left him in splits. Guru Randhawa wrote in the caption, “You are only allowed to look at Shehnaaz Gill during the shoot. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023".

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa are surely new BFFs in town. The two are often spotted together. In November 2020, the two also attended an award show in Dubai when Punjab da Munda - Guru Randhawa was seen rocking the stage with his energetic performance as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif cheered for him. The two were seen enjoying to their fullest as they dance on the popular track ‘Suit Suit Karda’. A video of the same also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was recently also seen in the music video Ghani Sayaani which marked her first collaboration with rapper MC Square. She is now also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be released in theatres on Eid next year.

