Shehnaaz Gill Jokes Katrina Kaif Has Become 'Punjab Ki Katrina' After Marrying Vicky Kaushal

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill joked that Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has become “Punjab ki Katrina" after marrying actor Vicky Kaushal. Shehnaaz gave this hilarious explanation in a video shared by Instagram content creator and singer Yashraj Mukhate on his YouTube channel. In the video, the Punjabi actress shared that when she was a child, the parlour people used to tell her mom that Shehnaaz looks like Katrina. She had even introduced herself as ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ on Bigg Boss 13 which host Salman Khan had found hilarious.

In the video, she could be heard saying that she has become India’s Shehnaaz now and Katrina Kaif has become ‘Punjabi ki Katrina’ as she married a Punjabi man. Her explanation amused Yashraj. Watch the video here:

Yashraj Mukhate who is known for his quirky edits, the most popular one being ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ featuring a scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya collaborated with Shehnaaz with yet another unique video titled ‘Boring Day.’ The clip shows Shehnaaz from her Bigg Boss days where she complains about her day being boring. Shehnaaz also lent her voice for the video.

Watch it here:

After her stint in Bigg Boss, she had told her fans in an Instagram Live session that she is now ‘India Ki Shehnaaz.’

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has been gradually yet persistently getting back to normal life. The actress had been on a sabbatical of sorts ever since she lost her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla last year. The couple had met on Bigg Boss and ever since their friendship was loved by all. Fans had coined the term ‘SidNaaz’ for them.

Although Shehnaaz’s personal life updates are close to none in the public domain, she is becoming more active on the professional front.

