Shehnaaz Gill Lauds KGF Chapter 2 and Reveals What She Loved The Most, Rocky Star Yash Reacts

KGF: Chapter 2 fever has gripped the nation. The movie has been getting an overwhelming response from both, the audience and the critics. Among others, Punjabi heartthrob Shehnaaz Gill is impressed with the film too.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill took to twitter and penned down an appreciation post for the cast of KGF: Chapter 2. “Congratulations, I love you…..All…Loved the violence @TheNameIsYash peace out….. ✌️ Great job @SrinidhiShetty7 @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @prashanth_neel Hats off KGF 2 💪," she wrote.

Soon after, rocky star Yash responded to Shehnaaz’s tweet and wrote ‘Thank you’. Later, Srinidhi Shetty also thanked Shehnaaz to which the Bigg Boss 13 fame replied, “Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye..akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khaii app ne ….. ❤️❤️❤️loved ur performance..(It’s okay, there’s no need to thank, you deserve this, you received a bullet for Rocky bhai)."

KGF Chapter 2 was released on April 14. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. Reportedly, the film has been released on 4400 screens in North India and a total of 10,000 screens around the world. The movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. With an IMDb of 8.5, KGF: Chapter 2 has also outranked RRR, Jai Bhim, and even Anbe Sivam to become the No. 1 Indian film on IMDb. KGF 2 is followed by Anbe Sivan, Jai Bhim and Hanky Panky which have IMDb ratings of 8.4 each. Even SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has an IMDb of 8.0. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR too has the same IMDb rating of 8.0.

