Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Fans Go 'Haye' As She Looks Prettiest In Pink; Watch

Even after dropping back-to-back amusing looks in recent months, Shehnaaz Gill appears in no mood to slow down now. Establishing herself as one of the most looked-out-for glamorous divas in the tinsel town, Shehnaaz recently went on to prove the same. The actress was spotted for an outing in Mumbai, where she was papped in an alluring pink dress. Shehnaaz’s wraparound mini pink dress is perfect to slay your Monday blues. While the actress has often exhibited her love for bold prints, this time she won millions of hearts on the internet with her solid-colored ensemble.

The video of her outing was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. While talking to photographers, she revealed that she is going to the US. In the video, Shehnaaz was spotted next to her vanity, as rose petals were showered on her while she flaunted her million-dollar smile at the camera. Later in the video, she was heard saying, “Amrika jarahi hoon Sanju Baba ke sath. (I am going to America with Sanju Baba.)" The video also showed her posing for the shutterbugs.

Advertisement

Talking about her chic dress, the gorgeous mini pink dress was made of silk satin material, which also featured a deep V neck with long bell sleeves. Shehnaaz paired her wraparound dress with transparent heels and kept her wavy tresses open.

Needless to say, the video has left netizens completely impressed. The comment section of the post is flooded with heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “She is looking gorgeous", another social media user commented, “Hayeee kitni cutie".

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, wherein she shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her film with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan, which will hit the theatres on December 30 this year. Apart from Salman and Shehnaaz, Farhad Samji’s directorial also features Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill in key roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.