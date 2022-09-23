Shehnaaz Gill Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful in Pink Mini Dress, Fans Call Her 'Barbie Doll'; Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular faces in the showbiz world and rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan’s hit show Bigg Boss 13. Post that, success kissed her feet and the actress went to endorse some reputed brands on social media and signed numerous projects. Now, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood debut film with Salman Khan, titled ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ She has a massive fan following on social media. Her beauty and innocence struck a chord with her fans, who active shower love on her. And, she never fails to share her daily routine with her loved ones on Instagram.

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram and treated her fans to a mesmerising video of hers, channelling her inner glam diva.

In the video posted by Shehnaaz Gill, we see the actress looking breathtakingly beautiful dressed in a shimmery blush mini dress. The clip sees the actress channelling the diva that she is. Her hair was tied in a neat pony, and dewy make-up with perfectly winged eyeliner added to her overall perfect look. As the video progresses, we see Shehnaaz striking sensuous poses for the lens. Shehnaaz is even seen walking the hallway of the shooting place like a runway model with a panache. With minimal jewellery, the actress rounded off her look with a pair of chunky high heels.

Along with the clip, she wrote, “how is your morning going? 😏."

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one fan wrote, “Barbie doll #ShehnaazGill ❤️," another added, “Baby doll😍😍." A third fan commented, “#shenaazonfire 🔥🔥."

Recently, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi and was asked about her upcoming movie, to which, Shehnaaz smiled and told them that she is doing 4-5 films currently and asked which one they were referring to.

A paparazzo asked Shehnaaz, Aapki movie kab aayegi (When will your film release)?" To this, Shehnaaz said, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain (Which one are you talking about? I have 4-5 films in the pipeline)." While replying to Shehnaaz’s response, another media personnel clarified that they are talking about the “Bhaijaan wali movie (Salman Khan’s film)."

On the upcoming work front, the actress is busy shooting for Salman Khan’s movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively will also star Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. As for the release date, the film is anticipated to make its theatrical release on December 30, this year. Furthermore, she will also be seen in the sequel of Kick. Reportedly the announcement of the film was made long ago but the release date of the movie has not been finalised yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here