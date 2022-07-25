Shehnaaz Gill Looks Charming in Off Shoulder Vintage Dress, Shares Pics Clicked by Dabboo Ratnani; See Post

Shehnaaz Gill, in her latest photoshoot has decided to go vintage. The Punjabi singer and actor, who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, has shared pictures from her latest photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani where she can be seen spreading her charm in a vintage dress with lacy details.

The retro look has Shehnaaz in an off shoulder gown. She has accessorized her look with a choker, and is sporting a messy bun look. She looks just as charming as always. She just captioned the pictures with a red rose emoji. Check out the post here:

People took to the comments section and gushed about how beautiful she looked. One person wrote, “How can anyone be so beautiful 🙏🏻 Waheguru bless you always sister" Another person commented, “Wow😍❤️My Beautiful Angel." Yet another comment read, “Kitni khubsuraat" People also called her ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’ and several others dropped fire and heart emojis.

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her debut with Salman Khan’s next that is tentatively being called Bhaijaan. In a recent interview, actor Siddharth Nigam confirmed working with Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill in the film. Talking about the Punjabi actress, he said, “She is very fun-loving and sweet. Whenever we are together, we are not very serious, hassi mazak hi hota hain. There is a good bond that we have. And meri mummy se unki bohot banti hain."

It has also been rumoured that Shehnaaz might be roped in for Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel, No Entry Mein Entry. The film, which will see Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan reprise their roles from the first part, will reportedly have several female actors this time.

