Shehnaaz Gill Looks Elegance and Grace In Latest Pics For Dabboo Ratnani; Check Here

Shehnaaz Gill is on a success spree ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13. She often rules headlines and drops stunning pictures on social media, leaving her fans completely impressed. Once again, Shehnaaz Gill is setting fire on social media with her latest pictures and it proves that she is called ‘Queen of Hearts’ for a reason.

On Tuesday, the Punjabi heartthrob took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In these clicks, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in a white organza ruffle outfit that has a detailed black outlined border to it. The actress kept her hair in a curly messy bun and used a light pink lip shade. Shehnaaz further opted for brown heels to complete her look.

Needless to say, these gorgeous pictures are winning fans’ hearts. While one of the fans wrote, “Aapne aag lga di", another social media user commented, “We love you #ShehnaazGill always & forever." “Strong headed girl, more power to you," a third comment read. “Waise bhi temperature kam nhi ho raha, barish nahi ho rahi hai, aur ye Shehnaaz hai aag me aag barsaye jaa rahi hai, aadmi jaye to jaye kaha?? (The temperature is high, it’s not raining and Shehnaaz is setting fire, where should we go?)," one of the fans commented.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Pooja Hegde. Recently, it was also reported that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has also been roped in for a role in the movie.

