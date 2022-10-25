Shehnaaz Gill Looks Sad In Viral Pic From Diwali Party; SidNaaz Fans Say She Misses Siddharth Shukla

When Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met inside Bigg Boss 13 house, they became everyone’s favourite. Their chemistry and love-hate relationship were widely loved by all. While Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show, Shehnaaz was also among the finalists. Their fans gave them a name - SidNaaz. However, everyone was left heartbroken and numb after the Balika Vadhu fame passed away in September 2021. More than a year after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, it seems like the actress still misses Siddharth Shukla and Sidnaaz fans know it to.

Shehnaaz Gill recently attended a Diwali bash in the city and was all smiles for the paparazzi as well as the guests. However, a picture of the actress from the same party has now gone viral wherein she can be seen sitting sadly in a corner, breaking the hearts of millions of fans.

SidNaaz fans have shared the photo on the internet and believe that the singer-actress was missing the late star. People pointed out how Shehnaaz has been hiding her pain behind her smile and her bubbly nature.

One of the fans wrote alongside her sad photo, “Not just a feeling but pretty much damn sure … This very moment …they were talking about Sidharth…. Although his Angel is always there with her….but still his physical presence is the most she would be missing a lot … Her eyes always says everything 😭❤️😭."

Another Twitter user wrote, “#SidNaaz saath hai aur khush hai humesha…but behind the smiles another story breaking the hearts. #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill."

“Shehnaaz chosen to wear Sidharth’s favourite colour yellow…call me delusional but baaz coming to Mumbai without being papped n Shehnaaz chosen this dress..coincidence? I will take my brother with me, i will get emotional but i will try to maintain my control #SidNaaz," reads a third tweet.

Check out the posts here:

In other photos and videos that have gone viral from the party, Shehnaaz was seen singing and dancing with Guru Randhawa and others.

More than a year after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, here’s something that will surely leave SidNaaz fans excited and emotional.

As reported by TellyChakkar, a new show titled ‘Silsila Sidnaaz Ka’ is coming soon. The entertainment portal claims that the show will feature several of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic moments and will stream on Colors Rishtey. However, there is no official announcement of this so far.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to mark her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She will also be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in Sajid Khan’s directorial titled 100%.

