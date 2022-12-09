Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square Visit Bigg Boss 16; Fans Love Her Response To Paps Asking For Solo Pic

Shehnaaz Gill is basking under the success of her recently released song Ghani Syaani which is known to many by now. Recently, it was reported that she will reunite with Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. For the unversed, Shehnaaz was a participant in Bigg Boss Season 13 wherein she finished as the second runner-up. Now, a video from her visit to the show is going viral for her response to paparazzi who asked her for solo clicks, irrespective of MC Square being there.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Shehnaaz Gill is seen looking hot in a blue off-shoulder dress. The actress is striking poses with MC Sqaure before entering the Bigg Boss 16 set. She asked MC Square to sing the song and even requested the paps for promoting Ghani Shyaani. Soon paps asked her for solo pics, to which the actress gave an apt response saying, why should I give you solo if we have come together for the promotion of the song. The actress’ response has won her fans heart as they took to the comments section and lauded her reaction and bashed paps for asking for her solo pic.

Advertisement

One fan wrote, “Shehnaaz g solo? Ye Kia behavior he wo Song promote krny ai hé…newcomer k sath ai he …solo pic dy gii to acha thodhi lgy gaa …paparazzi ko b soch k bolna chahiy…! Khud soch k nahi bolna , Fir blame celebrity pr aa jaata hé." Another fan commented, “For ppl talking about Sana pls see the paps asking for solo pics..how insulting it is for her co-artist also she is here to promote her work but they are only interested in pics and not talking about it..she treats paps very well and also poses for solo pics with each one of them.."

A third fan commented, “After watching the full video, She is right She is here to promote her song with MC Square and not for herself. She is way too much real for the reel world. #ShehnaazGill is clear as real.."

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

Previously, MC Square posted a fun video on social media from their visit to BB 16 set. Check here:

Advertisement

Earlier, the promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode went viral on social media. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ can be seen dancing alongside megastar Salman Khan on the song Dil Diyan Gallan. Later, she can be seen giving him a warm hug on stage and calling him ‘bhaijaan’.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is nowadays hosting Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill— a chat show hosted by Shehnaaz herself wherein several celebrity guests like Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc have marked their attendance.

Read all the Latest Movies News here