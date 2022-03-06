Shehnaaz Gill Misses Sidharth Shukla on Shilpa Shetty's Show: 'Sidharth Mujhe Humesha Haste...'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday shared the trailer of her upcoming chat show, titled Shape of You. The trailer features several celebrities, including Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. In the show, Shehnaaz will be seen showing off her dance moves and talking about flaunting her figure with ‘thumkas’. “Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka? (What is the use of having a good figure if we don’t use it to dance?)" a happy Shehnaaz is seen expressing to Shilpa.

Shilpa can also be seen talking about Shehnaaz’s mental health. At one point in the trailer, Shehnaaz reveals, “Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me happy.)" Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13.

Advertisement

Sidharth passed away on September 2 reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Sidharth’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month. On Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, the actresss-singer performed on her track “Tu Yaheen Hai", which she had released for Sidharth. Shehnaaz got emotional after her performance as she came on stage to meet host Salman Khan. Salman also couldn’t hold back his tears and hugged Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were reported to be dating at the time of the latter’s death. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Yashraj Mukhate’s video Boring Day where he created a track from Shehnaaz’s lines from inside the Bigg Boss house. He had previously created a track using Shehnaaz’s dialogue “Sada Kutta Tommy".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.