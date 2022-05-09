Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Nothing Has Come to Me Easily or Before Time, I’m Working Hard’

Shehnaaz Gill has been winning hearts with her recent appearance at an event from Brahma Kumari at Gurugram. The actress was speaking as the ambassador for the campaign to empower girl child. It is during this time that Shehnaaz spoke up about her and asserted that she is still the best, like she always was.

Addressing the event, Shehnaaz said, “Nothing has come to me easily or before time. I believe if something comes to you too soon, it goes away soon. I’m working hard and I’ll continue to do so, because I want to earn more of this love."

When asked if she has changed after Bigg Boss 13 and the fame that came along, the Punjabi singer and actor revealed, “I think I am the same. Purity toh same hi hai but I’ve improved a lot in terms of how I can understand things better. Main pehle bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon."

She also spoke about her Punjabi roots and revealed that shifting to Mumbai has not changed much. She added, “You can see how Punjabi reflects in the way I talk. No matter where you live, your place of birth and where you started your journey from, it never leaves you. Mumbai has its own charm; it’s the city of dreams. It was my dream to come to this [film] industry, and I’m so happy that I’m living here (in Mumbai) now."

The actress who lost oodles of weight from the time she got out of Bigg Boss also shared a message of body positivity and said, “Whatever way God has made you, it is perfect, so we should never regret the way we look. Never look at the qualities other people possess, rather feel proud of your own body. Stay strong mentally and physically, and there’s a time for everything to happen. Bas ghabrana nahin hai."

Earlier, Shehnaaz’s video of playing and feeding a peacock was doing the rounds. The actress returned back to Mumbai today, and looked every bit gorgeous.

