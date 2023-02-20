Shehnaaz Gill set the internet on fire. Reason? Her exquisite fashion choice. The beauty likes to keep her fans entertained on social media. Shehnaaz, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year, had us talking. She shared glimpses of her latest photoshoot by Dabboo Ratnani and boy, we are swooning. Shehnaaz opted for a stunning floral bralette top with a similar kind of long shrug. She paired it all with satin pink shorts. Isn’t it interesting? Mesmerised with her beauty, fans rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

From Happy Raikoti to Badshah, everyone appreciated her look through various emojis. Users have also left sweet comments for Shehnaaz. A fan wrote, " Kuddi kinni soni hai," (the girl is extremely beautiful), while another wrote, “You’re raising temperature." A fan complimented her on her boldness saying, “This is the true example of flower and fire."

The actress recently shared some behind the scenes photos from yet another fashion shoot. She looked stunning in a pink saree as she poses gracefully. The video is merged with the song Kudiye Ni Teri from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee that you can hear in the background. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also shared the BTS clip on his Instagram with the caption, “#BTSwithDabboo With Splendid Shehnaaz Gill."

Most of her fans could not keep calm and flooded the comments section with compliments. Ahead of the big debut, a fan also expressed, " Wanna see you winning best actress award."

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill most recently collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the project Moon Rise. The actress has made a name for herself in the Punjabi film industry. Moreover, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will mark her Bollywood debut, is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023. The movie will also feature Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in crucial roles. Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jagapathi Babu are also a part of the much-awaited film directed by Farhad Samji.

