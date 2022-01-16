Shehnaaz Gill Performs Shershaah's Raanjha on Hunarbaaz, Fans Claim It as Her Comeback, Laud Her 'Soulful Voice'

Everyone is aware of Shehnaaz Gill’s ardent fan base from Bigg Boss. Any of her posts or photos from shoots go viral on the spot. Shehnaaz has rarely been seen in public since the demise of her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Shukla. She has also taken a step back on social media. Following the Balika Vadhu actor’s departure, the majority of her posts have been about brand endorsements. Now, to the delight of her fans, Shehnaaz sang a song after a long time and the video of that has gone viral. The actress can be heard singing Shershaah’s song Raanjha in a new promo for Colors TV’s upcoming reality show, Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan.

Watch the video here:

“Mere andar bhi na ek hunar hai ki jo mujhe bohot hi zyada khushi deta hai aur sukoon deta hai (I, too, have a talent that brings me a lot of happiness and peace)," she explained. She also addressed how the show gives the general public a platform to showcase their talent and fulfil their dreams.

Fans were happy to see Shehnaaz on Hunarbaaz. “Epitome of beauty and grace. Spectacular looks and soulful voice. What a combination," one wrote. “Shehnaaz is a full package of hunars but the most important hunar she has is to bring happiness, mera babu. #HunarbaazShehnaazKeSath," another said. One cheered her on, calling her a ‘queen’: “So glad to see the queen is back! Keep rising and shining #ShehnaazGill."

Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Parineeti Chopra will serve as judges on Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan. This is Parineeti’s first appearance on television as a judge of a reality show.

Earlier in a statement, Parineeti said, “I have always loved being on stage and interacting with a live audience and I was aware that reality television shows would give me the chance of meeting people from parts of India whom we don’t get to interact with easily and hear their stories. I would get offers to be a part of reality shows but none of the shows felt right, this is the show which felt right as it gave me the scope to do both of these things."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz rose to fame on Bigg Boss 13 thanks to her vibrant and spunky personality, which captured the hearts of viewers. Since then, she has appeared in a number of music videos, including Bhula Dunga, Shona Shona, and Kurta Pyjama. She also co-starred with Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh.

It is unknown whether Shehnaaz will appear as a special guest on an episode or will be involved in some other way with the show.

Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan will premiere on Colors TV from January 22 onwards. The show will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

