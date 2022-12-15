Shehnaaz Gill Plays With Bharti Singh's Son Gola and Gives Him 'Pappiya'; Watch Adorable Videos

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest post on Instagram is cuteness overloaded. No, it does not feature only the actress but Bharti Singh’s super adorable son Gola. On Thursday, Shehnaaz took to her social media handle and dropped a series of videos with Gola. In these clips, the Punjabi heartthrob can be seen playing with the little munchkin. She hugs him and even kisses him on his forehead. In one of the videos, Shehnaaz can also be seen calling Gola ‘mera baccha’ as she interacts with him.

In the caption of her post, Shehnaaz wrote, “gola gola gola mela pala bacha nona bache ko raat nini aa rhi thi phir bhi maine pareshaan kiya pappiya kar kr ke ❤️❤️❤️❤."

Soon after the videos were shared, fans flooded the comment section with heart and heart-eye emojis. “Two cutiepies in one Frame," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “So Cute Yr❤️ Love You Both😍."

Shehnaaz Gill met Gola last month as well when she visited Dubai to attend an award show. Back then too, the actress shared a short clip in which she was seen pampering the little one with love. “Mera nona mera golu mera heera. Bharti, thank you gole ke saath milane ke liye", she had written.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Ghani Syaani’ which marked her first collaboration with MC Square. Besides this, she also launched her chat show called Desi Vibes. Next, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. It will hit theatres on Eid next year.

